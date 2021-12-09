x
Anti-vaccine group targets California's medical director

The group told police they wanted to interview Lawson. But she says they never called the board or her workplace to request to speak with her.

SAN FRANCISCO — The president of California's medical board says a group of anti-vaccine activists stalked her at home and followed her to her office where four men confronted her after work in a dark parking garage. 

She described it as a terrifying experience. Kristina Lawson said on social media on Wednesday that a group with America's Frontline doctors stalked her home and followed her to her office.

The group told police they wanted to interview Lawson. But she says they never called the board or her workplace to request to speak with her. The medical board issues medical licenses and disciplines doctors.

