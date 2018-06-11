ANTIOCH, Calif. (AP) - Authorities say a police officer in the San Francisco Bay Area has been shot in the head and hospitalized.

The officer was shot shortly before 8 p.m. Monday in Antioch and reportedly is in stable condition.

However, details of the shooting were not immediately released.

KPIX-TV says the shooting sent dozens of officers from various agencies to the Deerfield Drive neighborhood and a yard-by-yard search was underway for the shooter.

Some homes reportedly were evacuated.

A call to the Police Department seeking comment was not immediately returned.

