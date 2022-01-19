Skeletal remains of former Yuba City resident found near hiking trail in Oregon

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said the remains of former Yuba City resident were found Jan. 10, on a hiking trail near Medford, Ore.

MEDFORD, Ore. — The skeletal remains of a Yuba City woman were identified Wednesday, days after they were found off a hiking trail near Medford, Ore.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said the remains were identified as 33-year-old Armando Leigh Soto who moved from Yuba City to the Medford area back in 2015. Law enforcement said Soto was reported missing in June 2020.

"An Oregon State Police (OSP) forensic pathologist performed an autopsy yesterday at the OSP Morgue in Central Point. The autopsy revealed no evidence of injury or trauma," law enforcement said in a Facebook post.

They don't suspect suspicious circumstances related to the death, adding the cause of death are “Undetermined” due to advanced decomposition.

