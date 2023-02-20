x
California

Assemblymember Mia Bonta recuses herself from DOJ budget

Some of the matters she will no longer be part of include budget change proposals, proposed trailer bills, and legislative budget proposals that pertain to the DOJ.

CALIFORNIA, USA — Assemblymember Mia Bonta, the wife of California Attorney General Rob Bonta, recused herself Sunday from matters directly relating to the U.S. Department of Justice.

Attorney General Rob Bonta leads the state's justice department.

"While it has been made abundantly clear that there is no legal or ethical conflict in my serving as Chair of Budget Subcommittee 5 as requested by the Speaker, I believe as legislators we have an obligation to ensure the people of California have absolute confidence in the legislative process," Mia Bonta wrote in an online statement

