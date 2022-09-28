At least 6 injured in shooting at east Oakland school

The Oakland Police Department said on Twitter the shooting happened at a building housing multiple schools

OAKLAND, Calif. — At least six people were injured in a shooting incident at a school in Oakland Wednesday.

An Alameda County Sheriff's Office spokesperson told KGO at least six people were injured and taken to hospitals. KGO reports that three victims were taken to Highland hospital where officials say they are in critical condition.

The Oakland Police Department said on Twitter the shooting happened at a building on Fontaine Street housing multiple schools, including BayTech Charter School, Rudsdale Newcomer High School, and Sojourner Truth Independent Study.

KGO reports law enforcement has not released any information about the possible shooter or shooters.

Police did not immediately return calls from The Associated Press seeking more information. Television footage showed dozens of police cars and yellow tape on the street outside the schools and students leaving the campus.

