YUBA CITY, Calif. — Authorities are searching for an at-risk 87-year-old man who went missing near Yuba City on Thursday.

John Paul Rose was last seen at about 9:30 a.m. in the area of Live Oak Boulevard and Pease Road in Yuba City. He is believed to be wearing a 49ers facemask, a black Korean war hat, gray vest, gray scarf, and black pants.