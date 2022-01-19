California Attorney General launches investigation on Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office

Attorney General Rob Bonta has launched this investigation to determine whether the sheriff's office has engaged in violating state and/or federal law.

SANTA CLARA COUNTY, Calif. — On Wednesday, Jan. 19, California Attorney General Rob Bonta announced that he will be launching a civil rights investigation on the Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office (SCCSO).

The civil rights investigation on the Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office is a result of the SCCSO's issues with confinement in jail facilities, resistance to lawful oversight, and other misconduct.

These concerns were voiced by elected leaders, editorial boards, and surrounding community members.

According to Bonta, there is a clear deficit of trust in Santa Clara County.

"Public safety is built on trust," Bonta said in the press conference. "When communities feel they are treated fairly and equitably by law enforcement, it increases trust and that in turn contributes to increased public safety."

The Attorney General said he will use his authority under the California constitution to determine whether the sheriff's office has engaged in a pattern or practice of violating state and/or federal law.

"Our investigation will be thorough, it will be impartial, and it will work to ensure that the rights of the people in Santa Clara County are respected," Bonta said.

The Attorney General and agents of the California Department of Justice will work efficiently to complete this investigation by considering all relevant information from community members and organizations, local officials, oversight entities, the SCCSO, individual officers and anyone else with relevant information.

Bonta encourages anyone with relevant information to contact the California Department of Justice’s Civil Rights Enforcement Section.

