California heat, poor planning led to August power outages

The report also says California didn't properly plan for supplies to cover evening hours when solar power production fell.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Energy regulators are blaming blackouts last summer that affected hundreds of thousands of Californians on poor planning, electrical market problems and a heat wave that blanketed the West.

Wednesday's report — which was put together by the California Independent System Operator [CAISO], California Public Utilities Commission [CPUC], and California Energy Commission [CEC] — covered rotating blackouts on Aug. 14 and Aug. 15 that affected 800,000 homes and businesses. It says California was sweltering under a “historic" heat wave, and so were other Western states, making it harder to import extra electricity. The report says California also didn't properly plan for supplies to cover evening hours when solar power production fell.

“This Final Root Cause Analysis provides important insights and lessons learned about the factors that contributed to the rotating power outages of last summer,” CAISO President and CEO Elliot Mainzer said in the report. “As we prepare for summer 2021 and beyond, I look forward to working closely with the CPUC, CEC, policymakers and regional stakeholders to bring our planning, procurement and operational practices together into a modernized and well-integrated resource adequacy framework for California.”

Regulators say they're already planning how to avoid similar blackouts this coming summer.

The Final Root Cause Analysis of the mid-August heat wave and rotating power outages has now been posted. The analysis outlines causes and recommendations for action. Read the news release here: https://t.co/arVtQIXtoo — California ISO (@California_ISO) January 13, 2021

