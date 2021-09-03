Authorities searching for Yuba City man missing since March 4

Amarpreet Singh Bains, 31, was last seen at his parents’ house located on Raj Court in Yuba City on Thursday around 7 a.m.

YUBA CITY, Calif. — Authorities in Sutter County are on the lookout for a Yuba City man whose family says has been missing since March 4.

Amarpreet Singh Bains, 31, was last seen at his parents’ house located on Raj Court in Yuba City on Thursday around 7 a.m., the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office said.

Bains’s mother told the sheriff’s office her son was wearing a blue T-shirt, blue jeans, black shoes, and was carrying a brown backpack when he left the house. She said he has not spoken with family or friends since then.

Bains is described as being 5-foot-11-inches tall and weighs approximately 170 pounds.

If you have information about his whereabouts, you are asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 530-822-7307.

Read more from ABC10