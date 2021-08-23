x
Bakersfield agrees to police reform measures with state AG

Attorney General Rob Bonta said Monday that his office found that the Bakersfield Police Department's actions deprived residents of their constitutional protections.

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — The San Joaquin Valley city of Bakersfield has agreed to broad police reforms as part of a settlement with the California Attorney General's Office over a pattern of alleged abuses. 

The state began its investigation in 2016 after complaints that included concerns of excessive force and other serious misconduct. 

Attorney General Rob Bonta said Monday that his office found that the Bakersfield Police Department's actions deprived residents of their constitutional protections. But that was disputed by Bakersfield Police Chief Greg Terry. He said his department agreed to five years of oversight by a mutually chosen independent monitor because it has nothing to hide.

