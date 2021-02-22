Animal sanctuary loses every animal in barn fire

According to Enchanted Forest Animal Sanctuary owner Melyssa Descovich, they lost the entire barn and every animal inside.

COLFAX, Calif. — The video above is from an earlier story done by John Bartell on the Enchanted Forest Animal Sanctuary and tortoise rescue.

The owners of a Colfax animal sanctuary got the worst news early Sunday morning. The entire barn of the Enchanted Forest Animal Sanctuary was on fire.

According to owner Melyssa Descovich, they lost the entire barn and every animal inside.

"Brian and I are devastated. The loss is beyond anything we could ever dream of," Descovich said in a Facebook post.

She said she is working with the sheriff's department and the fire department as they continue to investigate the fire, which she says was "deemed to have started under suspicious circumstances."

Descovich said that the animal sanctuary will be closed indefinitely while they figure out the next steps for the Enchanted Forest.