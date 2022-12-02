Child wounded in Bay Area highway shooting

According to CHP, the woman was driving on the eastbound lanes of Interstate 580 in Oakland Tuesday night when someone shot at her sedan from another vehicle.

OAKLAND, Calif — A 9-year-old boy was wounded in a shooting while traveling in the front seat of a car that was hit by multiple bullets and the woman driving was injured after she exited the San Francisco Bay Area highway and crashed, authorities said.

The woman was driving on the eastbound lanes of Interstate 580 in Oakland Tuesday night when someone shot at her sedan from another vehicle, the California Highway Patrol said in a statement Wednesday.

The woman then exited the freeway and was involved in a crash on 35th Avenue and Brookdale Avenue in Oakland, the CHP said.

CHP officers who arrived at the scene found the child with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound and the female driver with injuries from the crash, the agency said. Both were taken to a hospital where they are listed in stable condition, the CHP said.

A motive for the shooting has not been determined and no suspects have been identified, the CHP said.

The agency asked for anyone with information on the shooting to reach out to detectives.

A witness told KTVU-TV she saw the right side of the car riddled with bullets and found the child on the sidewalk with at least one gunshot to his hip.