Bay Area rattled by preliminary 3.6 magnitude earthquake

SAN FRANCISCO — A preliminary 3.6 magnitude earthquake rattled the Bay Area early Saturday morning, according to the USGS.

The earthquake struck at 3:39 a.m. Saturday around 3.41 miles deep near El Cerrito. According to ABC San Francisco affiliate KGO, no damage or injuries were reported.

BART reported delays across their system due to icy weather conditions and track inspections following the quake.

Shaking from the earthquake could be felt as far as the Sacramento-San Joaquin Delta and in Fairfield, according to the USGS.

KGO reports that the earthquake struck along the Calaveras fault line. So far, no aftershocks have been reported.

