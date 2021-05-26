Bay Area teams respond to mass shooting in San Jose

The San Jose Sharks, San Francisco 49ers and other teams voiced their sadness on Twitter after a mass shooting that killed 9 people in San Jose.

SAN JOSE, Calif. — Multiple Bay Area sports teams responded on Twitter to the mass shooting that happened in San Jose on Wednesday morning.

An employee opened fire at a California rail yard serving Silicon Valley, killing eight people before ending his own life. Authorities say the shooting took place Wednesday in San Jose at a transit control center that stores trains and has a maintenance yard. Sheriff’s spokesman Deputy Russell Davis said the suspect was an employee of the Valley Transportation Authority, which provides bus, light rail and other transit services throughout Santa Clara County, the largest county in the Bay Area. He said the attack also resulted in “multiple major injuries.”

The San Jose Sharks responded to the shooting on Twitter, saying, "We are saddened and sickened after this morning’s violence in our home of San Jose. Our prayers and thoughts go out to the victims, their families and the Valley Transportation Authority. Thank you to our community heroes who responded quickly to the scene."

We are saddened and sickened after this morning’s violence in our home of San Jose. Our prayers and thoughts go out to the victims, their families and the Valley Transportation Authority.



Thank you to our community heroes who responded quickly to the scene.



💙 you, SJ. pic.twitter.com/NVRSANW7U9 — San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks) May 26, 2021

The San Jose Earthquakes soccer team added their condolences, as well.

"The Earthquakes are deeply saddened by the events that took place this morning at the VTA Facility not far from PayPal Park. We are praying for the victims, their families, and all associated with the Valley Transportation Authority, and want to express our appreciation to all first responders for arriving at the scene quickly," they said on Twitter.

"We are saddened to learn about the horrific event in San Jose. Violence has no place in our community. Our thoughts are with the victims and those affected by this tragedy. We offer our thanks to the first responders and our condolences and support to the families of the victims," the San Francisco 49ers said in a tweet.

We are saddened to learn about the horrific event in San Jose. Violence has no place in our community. Our thoughts are with the victims and those affected by this tragedy. We offer our thanks to the first responders and our condolences and support to the families of the victims. — San Francisco 49ers (@49ers) May 26, 2021

The Warriors said, "We are heartbroken by the senseless act of violence that occurred this morning in San Jose. Our thoughts are with the victims, their families, the Valley Transportation Authority and the entire San Jose community."

The A's added their condolences.

"The Oakland A's are heartbroken by the senseless tragedy in our community this morning. Our hearts go out to the innocent victims and their families in San Jose. May our community come together to support one another during this difficult time," they said on Twitter.

Our hearts are with San Jose pic.twitter.com/pcknIhEbKz — Oakland A's (@Athletics) May 26, 2021

The Giants also added, "We are deeply saddened by today’s horrific shooting in San Jose. Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims, their families, and the entire San Jose community impacted by this senseless tragedy."

We are deeply saddened by today’s horrific shooting in San Jose. Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims, their families, and the entire San Jose community impacted by this senseless tragedy. — SFGiants (@SFGiants) May 26, 2021