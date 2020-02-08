4 bears hit by vehicles, 2 killed, in Yosemite National Park

The surviving bears were believed to be seriously injured after being hit by vehicles going faster than the 25 mile-an-hour speed limit.

CALIFORNIA, USA — Officials are urging drivers to slow down after four bears were struck by vehicles and two were killed in Yosemite National Park in recent weeks.

The surviving bears were believed to be seriously injured after being hit by vehicles going faster than the 25 mile-an-hour speed limit.

The National Park Service estimates over 400 bears have been hit by cars in Yosemite dating back to 1995. Wildlife protection zones were established for motorists to slow down and help protect animals.

Yosemite is open during the coronavirus pandemic, but only to guests who make reservations.

