Before new closures, California added record 558,000 jobs

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California added a record 558,000 jobs in June as many more businesses reopened.
That's according to data released Friday by the state Employment Development Department that says much of the growth was from restaurants and bars.
But those are among the business affected by new closure orders in July that are expected to bring big job losses in next month's unemployment report.
The state's unemployment rate is 14.9%, better than the record 16.4% in April and May but still higher than at the height of the Great Recession a decade ago.
In June, the leisure and hospitality industries added 292,000 jobs, the most of any sector. With schools closed, education lost about 36,000 jobs.
