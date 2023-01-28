Mass shooting in Los Angeles leaves 3 dead, 4 hurt

Authorities have not provided any information on a suspect in the mass shooting, California's fourth so far in January.

LOS ANGELES — At least three people were killed and four others were wounded in a shooting in California area early Saturday morning.

Sgt. Frank Preciado of the Los Angeles Police Department confirmed the shooting happened just after 2:30 a.m. in Beverly Crest, an upscale Los Angeles neighborhood.

Of the seven people who were shot, four were standing outside. The three who were killed were in a vehicle.

Their identities were not released. Those who were injured were taken to a hospital and are in critical condition.

Preciado said he did not have information on what led up to the shooting, or if it occurred at a residence. Authorities have not provided information on suspect.

ABC Los Angeles affiliate ABC7 reports that police officials do not believe the general public is in danger.

Los Angeles Police Sgt. Bruce Borihanh said the shooting happened in front of a home that they believe has been used as a short-term rental.

Two of the people injured took themselves to a local hospital before police arrived to the scene while two others were transported by ambulances.

This is the fourth mass shooting in California this month.

The shooting comes a week after a massacre at a dance hall in a Los Angeles suburb left 11 dead and nine wounded and only days after a gunman opened fire on a pair of mushroom farms south of San Francisco on Monday, fatally shooting seven people and wounding one. The killings have dealt a blow to the state, which has some of the nation’s toughest firearm laws and lowest rates of gun deaths.

For the third straight year, the U.S. in 2022 recorded over 600 mass shootings in which at least four people were killed or injured, according to the Gun Violence Archive.

