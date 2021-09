President Biden to be in Sacramento region Monday to survey wildfire response

Later Monday, President Biden is expected to join California Governor Gavin Newsom in Long Beach at a rally ahead of the recall election.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — United States President Joe Biden will be stopping in Sacramento as he tours the West Coast amid a devastating fire season.

The president previously approved disaster declarations for the Dixie and River fires and recently approved an emergency declaration for the Caldor Fire in El Dorado County.

Exact details of his Monday visit haven't been released by the White House, as of Sunday evening. The White House announced the visit on Friday.

He is scheduled to tour the National interagency Fire Center in Boise earlier Monday. White House Climate Advisor Gina McCarthy told KTVB Biden will discuss his Build Back Better Agenda and advocate for clean energy jobs as a solution to mitigate clime change.

Wildfires won't be the only thing on the president's agenda for the day. President Biden is scheduled to join Governor Gavin Newsom in Long Beach at a rally ahead of the California recall election.

Biden is the biggest name the Newsom campaign has called in to rally support for the governor. Recently, the campaign brought in Vice President Kamala Harris, who is from California, for a campaign event. She urged voters to reject the recall and defend the Democratic Party's progressive values during an appearance on Wednesday.

The campaign stop will take place after Biden stops in Sacramento to tour the wildfire damage. According to a recent Berkeley IGS poll, Newsom appears poised to stave off the recall effort.

Plans are also in place for Biden to visit Idaho and Colorado during his tour of the West Coast.

Why is Biden coming to Sacramento?

The Biden administration previously approved Major Disaster Declarations for both the Dixie Fire and the River Fire, and on Friday, the governor sent a request for the president to approve a disaster declaration for the Caldor Fire.

The River Fire impacted Nevada and Placer counties and forced thousands of people out of their homes. It burned about 2,400 acres. The Dixie Fire impacted communities across five different counties and could be on its way to becoming the largest wildfire in state history. To date, it has burned nearly 960,000 acres.

A disaster declaration for the Caldor Fire would follow an emergency declaration that the Biden administration recently approved.

WATCH ALSO: