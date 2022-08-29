Big rig crashes, spills tomatoes on I-80 blocking lanes

VACAVILLE, Calif. — Multiple lanes on eastbound and westbound I-80 were closed in Vacaville Monday morning due to a crash involving a truck carrying tomatoes.
The California Highway Patrol — Solano office advised drivers to avoid the area around Alamo Drive.
Rush hour traffic in the area was delayed by about 40 minutes Monday morning. As of 8 a.m. traffic was still backed up.
