Big rig crashes, spills tomatoes on I-80 blocking lanes

Multiple lanes on eastbound and westbound I-80 were closed near Alamo, according to California Highway Patrol — Solano.

VACAVILLE, Calif. — Multiple lanes on eastbound and westbound I-80 were closed in Vacaville Monday morning due to a crash involving a truck carrying tomatoes.

The California Highway Patrol — Solano office advised drivers to avoid the area around Alamo Drive.

Rush hour traffic in the area was delayed by about 40 minutes Monday morning. As of 8 a.m. traffic was still backed up.

@ChpSolano is at a crash involving a big-rig hauling tomatoes that went through the center divide. Multiple lanes closed WB and EB on I-80 near Alamo in Vacaville. Please avoid the area and use alternate routes. Please drive safe pic.twitter.com/RR058UypVn — CHP SOLANO (@ChpSolano) August 29, 2022

