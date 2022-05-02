Black bear spotted in Vacaville

VACAVILLE, Calif. — Police received reports of a black bear wandering through the North Orchard area of Vacaville Monday morning.
The Vacaville Police Department wrote in a social media post that officers watched the bear as nearby schools assembled for class.
According to Vacaville Police Department, black bears sightings are common in Solano County as their habitat surrounds the area. Authorities are not planning to do anything about the bear, unless it poses a threat, in hopes that it will find its way back home.
However, the public is advised to avoid the bear if seen, keep windows and doors closed and bring pets inside.
If the bear is seen exhibiting aggressive behavior, get to a safe location and contact local police immediately.
Read more:
ABC10: Watch, Download, Read
Watch more from ABC10: