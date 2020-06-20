'That could have been us' | Black California police chiefs call for changes to public safety officer bill of rights

Black California police chiefs spoke to ABC10 about what police reform could look like within their departments in light of recent officer-involved killings.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — In light of protests that broke out across the country against the police officer who killed George Floyd, Sacramento Police Chief Daniel Hahn joined 10 other Black police chiefs at the state capital to discuss police reform on Friday.

Floyd was killed by an officer in Minneapolis, Minn. who knelt on his neck until he was unconscious.

"As police chiefs that run municipal police department as Black men, we had a unique perspective and thought it was important to us to get out what we thought should happen moving forward so we can get to a better place," Hahn told ABC10.

Police chiefs agreed that their officers need more implicit bias training throughout their careers.

Seaside Police Chief Abdul Pridgen told ABC10 that despite the fact they are police officers, they are not immune to police brutality.

"That could be us," Pridgen said. "It could have been us, and we understand that when we're out of uniform that we're no different."

Pridgen also said that it would help to build a healthier relationship with their communities if police chiefs could fire officers for misbehaving.

"There needs to be a caveat that says that it is so absolutely egregious that I can no longer employ you, not one more hour, and you are immediately terminated, and we will deal with the investigations and the appeals afterward."

The roundtable discussion came days after California police chiefs endorsed a plan to weed out officers who break laws or have a history of complaints.

