x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
California

Body cam footage released in 2018 California bar massacre

A dozen people, including a fallen sergeant, were killed after a gunman opened fire before taking his own life at the Borderline Bar and Grill in Los Angeles.

LOS ANGELES — Video released from body cameras captures the chaos deputies encountered when they arrived at the scene of a mass shooting outside a Southern California bar in 2018. 

The video released Tuesday after a court fight by The Associated Press and other news outlets showed officers trying to find out what happened to one of their own as a gunshot victim lay bleeding in a parking lot and others ran to safety. A dozen people, including a fallen sergeant, were killed after a gunman opened fire before taking his own life at the Borderline Bar and Grill in a Los Angeles suburb.

Read the full AP story here.

Related Articles

ABC10: Watch, Download, Read

1 / 9
ABC10
Stream ABC10 live newscasts and on demand video with our app on Roku, Amazon Fire TV, and Apple TV.

Watch: Sacramento expected to accept $5.8M grant to sustain legal cannabis market

 

In Other News

Celebrating restaurant week in Butte County