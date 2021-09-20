x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
California

Daughter questioned after woman, 87, found dead in freezer in Riverside

Officers searched the house and eventually discovered the body in a working freezer in the garage.

RIVERSIDE, Calif. — Authorities say an 87-year-old woman has been found dead in a freezer at her Southern California home and investigators questioned her daughter, who lived with her.

The Press-Enterprise says no arrests have been made since the body was discovered on Sunday in Riverside after another relative asked police to check on the older woman. A police spokesman says the daughter gave inconsistent statements on the whereabouts of her mother. 

Officers searched the house and eventually discovered the body in a working freezer in the garage. No information on the body’s condition was available. An autopsy is being conducted.

Related Articles

Watch more ABC10: Suspected honey oil lab explosion in Merced

ABC10: Watch, Download, Read

1 / 9
ABC10
Stream ABC10 live newscasts and on demand video with our app on Roku, Amazon Fire TV, and Apple TV.