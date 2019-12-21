SAN RAFAEL, Calif. — A 6-year-old boy died when a fence fell on him at a private school in Northern California.

San Rafael Police Lt. Dan Fink says Thursday's incident at Mark Day School appears to have been an accident.

It happened when a portable, rolling fence apparently came off its track. School personnel called 911 and the boy was taken to a hospital, where he died.

The school's head says the boy's death is devastating and officials want "to understand how this could have happened."

