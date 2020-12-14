California counties break COVID-19 records and vaccine arrives in the state

More than 325,000 doses of a COVID-19 vaccine are on their way to California.

SAN FRANCISCO — Los Angeles County again broke a record for coronavirus hospitalizations this weekend as San Francisco County reported the highest number of COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began.

Statewide, more than 30,000 confirmed coronavirus cases were reported Sunday. In San Francisco County, health officials reported 323 new cases on Saturday. In Los Angeles County, the nation’s most populous, officials said on Sunday that more than 4,000 people were hospitalized for COVID-19.

As of Monday, Dec. 14, 21,046 people in California have died from coronavirus.

The record-breaking figures in Los Angeles and San Francisco counties come as COVID-19 vaccines are on their way to California. The state expects to to receive 327,600 doses of the Pfizer vaccine on or before Dec. 15, and 672,000 doses of the Moderna vaccine, if it's approved, could arrive in the coming weeks, according to California Governor Gavin Newsom.

Of the 327,000 doses expected this week, 35,145 doses will go to the region, including Sacramento, San Joaquin, Stanislaus, Placer, Yolo and seven other counties. Sacramento County Public Health Officer Dr. Olivia Kasirye said the county is expected to receive 15,000 doses of the initial Pfizer shipment based on the county's request. San Joaquin County’s Public Health Officer Maggie Park said the county is expected to receive 4,875 doses of the Pfizer shipment.

Millions of residents in the majority of the state are under stay-at-home orders.

READ MORE FROM ABC10:

ABC10: Watch, Download, Read 1/11

2/11

3/11

4/11

5/11

6/11

7/11

8/11

9/11

10/11

11/11 1 / 11