CA Department of Justice charges 56 in mail theft, fraud operation

The suspects are accused of stealing nearly $5 million from hundreds of people in a mail theft and fraud operation across California.

PASADENA, Calif. — Felony grand theft, money laundering and conspiracy are charges that 56 suspects have been arrested on suspicion of after California Attorney General Rob Bonta announced a mail theft and fraud scheme takedown Friday.

In a news release, Bonta's office said that 56 suspects are accused in a mail theft and postal fraud operation that resulted in the theft of nearly $5 million from hundreds of victims across the state.

The suspects allegedly altered stolen checks, deposited them into bank accounts and quickly withdrew cash from ATMs before the banks were able to analyze the forged checks.

“Let this be a strong warning to anyone seeking to steal people’s hard-earned money: We will find you, and we will hold you accountable,” Attorney Rob General Bonta said in the news release. “I am thankful to our local and federal law enforcement partners for their work in this investigation. As California’s chief law enforcement officer, I will not tolerate theft and fraud being perpetrated against California families. The California Department of Justice will continue to work to bring those responsible for these alleged actions to account.”

The operation allegedly began in 2018 and by 2022, nearly 750 Californians had been victimized. Investigators say they believe the stolen money was used to fund other criminal operations and that the suspects used accounts at major banking institutions.

The charges were filed Friday in Los Angeles County Superior Court.

