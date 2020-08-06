California legislative leaders back state 'sleeper hold' ban

The proposal appears to go beyond any other state. Major law enforcement groups did not immediately say if they will oppose the move.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California's Assembly speaker and other key lawmakers on Monday backed making it illegal statewide for police to use a type of neck hold that blocks the flow of blood to the brain.

The proposal appears to go beyond any other state. Major law enforcement groups did not immediately say if they will oppose the move.

The method, also known as a sleeper hold, involves applying pressure to the sides of the neck. It can cause serious injury or death, if blood flow is restricted too long.

It comes after a different restraint used by Minneapolis police was blamed for the death of George Floyd, triggering ongoing nationwide protests.

