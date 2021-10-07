CAISO issues statewide Flex Alert for Wednesday

The California ISO wants consumers to reduce their usage of major appliances.

CALIFORNIA, USA — As a heat wave moves in, the California Independent System Operator (CAISO) is asking consumers to preserve energy on Wednesday to help alleviate stress on the power grid. Consumers are being asked to limit energy usage from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.

"Reduced electricity use during a Flex Alert can prevent further emergency measures, including rotating power outages," CAISO said in a news release.

Northern California is experiencing higher than normal temperatures which, in turn, is causing air conditioners to work harder than usual.

Due to heat and tight supply conditions, the California ISO has issued a statewide #FlexAlert for Wednesday, July 28, from 4-9 p.m. encouraging consumers to conserve energy to help alleviate stress on the #powergrid. Read the news release: https://t.co/67ywD0F1J9 pic.twitter.com/cTBodENmN2 — California ISO (@California_ISO) July 28, 2021

Consumers can get ahead of preserving energy by:

Pre-cooling their home by setting their thermostat to 72 degrees

Adjust blind and drapes to cover windows

During the Flex Alert California ISO is asking consumers to avoid major appliances and to set thermostat to 78 degrees or higher.

RELATED:

WATCH ALSO: