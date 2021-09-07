Caitlyn Jenner's 1st news conference short on substance

Jenner offered almost no policy specifics beyond suggesting more desalination plants to deal with the drought.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Caitlyn Jenner has held her first news conference as a Republican candidate for California governor on Friday, July 9, 77 days after she announced she was entering a recall election that could remove first-term Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom.

Fielding questions for just under 15 minutes Friday, the reality TV personality and former Olympian said she will release her tax returns next week and is planning a monthlong statewide bus tour, billing herself as an "outsider." But she offered almost no policy specifics beyond suggesting more desalination plants to deal with the drought.

At one point, Jenner also said she is a serious candidate and asserted she is leading the field of Republican candidates, even though no independent polling has been that shows that.

"I have a tremendous advantage because of name recognition and people are getting to know more about me through this process," Jenner said.

When asked if she wanted Fmr. Pres. Trump's endorsement she said no, she is a private citizen and is running that way. She says she's an "inclusive Republican" and hopes the R party comes to her. She says she hasn't spoken to Trump about her campaign.

