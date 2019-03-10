MERCED, Calif. — Friends and family of Captain Paul Rotondaro were forced to say goodbye after the Cal Fire veteran was killed in a Merced County car accident early Wednesday morning.

In a press release, Rotondaro, 36, was described as a dedicated family man and remembered for his humor, loyalty, and willingness to help others. According to Cal Fire, he was quoted as saying “I never knew it was possible to love someone so completely and without reservation. My amazing wife gave me two great kids and makes me so happy!”

Beginning with Cal Fire in 2006, he rose through the ranks to become a Lt. Fire Apparatus Engineer in 2012 and a Lt. Fire Captain in 2016. Throughout his Cal Fire career, he found himself surrounded by the crew of the Cal Fire Madera-Mariposa-Merced Unit.

Rotondaro is survived by Jennifer Rotondaro, his wife; Kiersten Rotondaro, his 13-year-old daughter; and his son Wyat, 16-months-old.

