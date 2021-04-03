Caltrans considering I-5 toll lanes from downtown Sacramento to airport

The project would stretch from US 50 to the Yolo County line along Interstate 5 in Sacramento.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) is looking to ease traffic along Interstate 5 from downtown Sacramento through a multi-million dollar improvement project that could include toll lanes.

Caltrans is looking at the stretch of I-5 that extends from US 50 to the Yolo County line. The project aims to reduce congestion while increasing the number of people that can travel the busy route, according to Caltrans.



The proposal includes plans to widen the freeway and bridges, increase bicycle and pedestrian access, adding ramp meters, and toll lanes in both directions.

Project alternatives include the addition of 2+ or 3+ person High Occupancy Vehicle (HOV) lanes, a 2+ or 3+ person High Occupancy Toll Lane (HOT) where only single-occupancy vehicles are charged, or even a no-build alternative, according to Caltrans.

The project cost is estimated at more than $300 million and could cost as much as $500 million. If approved, it could take until 2028 from the time the project is rolled out until completion, construction wouldn’t be likely to start until 2025.

Caltrans is currently in the public comment phase through March 24 and is taking feedback from the community on the department’s proposal. Click here to leave a comment online.

