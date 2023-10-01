CalFresh recipients who've lost food due to power outages can apply for replacement benefits

Contact your local county office within 10 days of the loss to request replacement benefits.

CALIFORNIA, USA — California has been dealt a series of storms that have impacted communities across the Golden State. In the Sacramento area alone, thousands of people have experienced outages in the past number of days.

Many have wondered how they can cover food loss during these times.

The California Department of Social Services said those who lost food due to disaster or household misfortune can contact their local county office within 10 days of the losses to request replacement benefits.

Sacramento County said that not only should you report your food loss within 10 days of the power outage, but you must have experienced a loss of power for at least four consecutive hours.

To apply for replacement benefits, CalFresh recipients can contact the Sacramento County service center at (916) 874-3100 or (209) 744-0499. You can also visit any of the county's open lobbies for in-person customer service:

3960 Research Drive,

Sacramento, CA 95838

Sacramento, CA 95838 1725 28th Street,

Sacramento, CA 95816

Sacramento, CA 95816 2450 Florin Road,

Sacramento, CA 95822

Sacramento, CA 95822 5747 Watt Avenue,

Sacramento, CA 95660

Sacramento, CA 95660 2700 Fulton Avenue,

Sacramento, CA 95821

Sacramento, CA 95821 210 N. Lincoln Way

Galt, CA 95632

