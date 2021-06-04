Gov. Newsom seems unlikely to lift worker mask mandate

Newsom spoke Friday after a state safety board upset business groups by approving new rules a day earlier.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California Gov. Gavin Newsom appears disinclined to insert himself into the regulatory process for workplaces.

He spoke Friday after a state safety board upset business groups by approving new rules a day earlier. They require all workers to wear masks unless everyone around them is vaccinated against the coronavirus.

The rules run counter to Newsom’s plan to fully reopen California in less than two weeks and allow vaccinated people to skip face coverings in nearly all situations.

Critics hadn’t decided if they will push Newsom to override the worksite rules adopted by the board that sets standards for California’s Division of Occupational Safety and Health.