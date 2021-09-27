x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
California

California 1st to require hourly wages in garment industry

The California Chamber of Commerce predicts the law will put some employers out of business or cause them to move out of California.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California Gov. Gavin Newsom has approved what he terms a nation-leading law requiring the garment industry to pay workers by the hour instead of for each piece of clothing they produce. 

Supporters said piece-rate compensation can be used to pay workers below the minimum wage. 

The bill Newsom signed Monday makes California the first state to eliminate piece work compensation, though there is an exception for worksites covered by collective bargaining agreements. 

It's also the first to create liability for companies that subcontract with the garment makers. The California Chamber of Commerce predicts the law will put some employers out of business or cause them to move out of California.

For the full AP story, click HERE.

Related Articles

WATCH ALSO: 

Rapid antigen COVID-19 test kits in short supply as demand picks up

ABC10: Watch, Download, Read

1 / 9
ABC10
Stream ABC10 live newscasts and on demand video with our app on Roku, Amazon Fire TV, and Apple TV.