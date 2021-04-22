California AG nominee promises action on police misconduct

SACRAMENTO, Calif — California’s nominee for state attorney general is promising to hold police accountable for misconduct as his first priority.

Assemblyman Rob Bonta said Wednesday at a press event he would implement a new state law requiring the state’s top law enforcement officer to investigate every fatal police shooting of an unarmed civilian. He succeeds Xavier Becerra, who recently resigned to become U.S. Health and Human Services secretary. Becerra had opposed investigating all slayings by police, saying the attorney general’s office lacked enough staff and money.