California aims to flex market power on prescription drugs

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California lawmakers are moving to use the most populous state’s market power to lower the cost and increase the availability of prescription drugs for its nearly 40 million residents.

The state Assembly on Monday approved legislation that would require the state to create partnerships designed to increase competition, lower prices, and reduce shortages for generic prescription drugs.

The measure stops short of Gov. Gavin Newsom’s January budget proposal for the state to create its own generic label.