Route for Memorial Day flyover tribute honoring essential workers fighting coronavirus

The California Air National Guard will fly over parts of California as a thank you to essential workers fighting coronavirus.

ROSEVILLE, Calif. — On this Memorial Day, as you pay tribute to the members of the military who have died, take a moment to look up and take part in honoring those health care workers, first responders and others on the front lines battling the coronavirus pandemic, as well.

The 129th Rescue Wing of the California Air National Guard will hold another flyover tribute dedicated to essential workers. Instead of a cluster of aircrafts like previous tributes, a single HC-130J Combat King II aircraft will flyover Northern California hospitals.

The tribute flyover will begin around 11:30 a.m. when it passes over Washington Hospital in Fremont. If you're in the Sacramento region, you should be able to see the aircraft around 12:20 p.m. as they fly over Sutter Davis Hospital. The flight path then brings them over Roseville, Carmichael, Folsom and Elk Grove before hitting hospitals in the Central Valley.

The tribute is expected to end around 2:15 p.m. as it flies over St Louise Hospital in Gilroy.

Editor's Note: The photo used for the story is from a previous Northern California flyover tribute.

