California Attorney General Rob Bonta joins fight to restore voting rights

OAKLAND, Calif. — California Attorney General Rob Bonta on Friday joined 17 other attorneys general in support of voting rights for previously incarcerated people.

The effort relates to a Minnesota law that prevents people who were previously incarcerated from voting until they have completed their terms of parole or probation. Bonta called the law outdated and said removing it could reduce recidivism.

“Restoring the right to vote is good for democracy and for public safety,” Attorney General Bonta said in a news release Friday. “When we encourage civic engagement, we’re encouraging the kinds of activities that help formerly incarcerated Americans reintegrate into society. It’s past time to do away with outdated disenfranchisement laws that have a disproportionate impact on communities of color.

Findings in the amicus brief currently before the Minnesota Supreme Court, show a "stark disproportionate impact" on formerly incarcerated individuals of color. It argues laws do not help rehabilitate formerly incarcerated individuals. It also argues that allowing them to vote will improve civic engagement and promote public safety.

Other states have restored the right to vote to some or all individuals living in their communities who are still under the supervision of the criminal justice system, according to the brief.

In November 2020, voters passed California Proposition 17, a voting rights law that allows people on parole or felony convictions to restore their voting rights more quickly.

Attorney General Bonta joins the attorneys general of the District of Columbia, Connecticut, Delaware, Hawaii, Illinois, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Rhode Island, Vermont, Virginia, and Washington.