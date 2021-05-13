California attorney general will examine killing by Vallejo police

Attorney General Rob Bonta on Thursday repeatedly criticized Solano County District Attorney Krishna Abrams for not conducting her own review.

VALLEJO, Calif. — California’s new attorney general will review the fatal shooting of a Vallejo man who police say they initially thought was carrying a handgun in his waistband but actually had a hammer.

Attorney General Rob Bonta on Thursday repeatedly criticized Solano County District Attorney Krishna Abrams for not conducting her own review. He says she was fully capable of reviewing last year’s death of 22-year-old Sean Monterrosa by the Vallejo Police Department, but chose not to do so. Abrams said the case needed an independent review to restore public trust. Monterrosa was suspected of stealing from a pharmacy amid national protests.

“Without accountability, there is no justice,” Attorney General Bonta said in a press release. “It’s past time Sean Monterrosa’s family, the community, and the people of Vallejo get some answers. They deserve to know where the case stands.”

Civil rights attorney John Burris, who is representing the Monterrosa family in a wrongful death suit said in a statement he's thankful Bonta is taking over the review of Monterrosa.

"The Vallejo police command staff knew or should have known that this was Tonn’s fourth shooting in five years and by failing to discipline officers for misconduct, Vallejo’s police command staff essentially ratified the bad conduct," Burris said in his statement.

ABC10 reached out to Solano County District Attorney Krishna Abrams for a statement but did not receive one as of publishing.

READ MORE FROM ABC10:

ABC10: Watch, Download, Read 1/9

2/9

3/9

4/9

5/9

6/9

7/9

8/9

9/9 1 / 9

Watch more from ABC10