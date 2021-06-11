California to award second round of $50,000 'Vax for the Win' lottery prizes

A person from Sacramento County is eligible to win after two people did not claim their first round prizes in time.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Another 15 people are up for a $50,000 prize through California's 'Vax for the Win' vaccine incentive program on Friday.

After a successful drawing on June 4 that saw winners from up and down the state, Gov. Gavin Newsom will pull more numbers on Friday, June 11, to determine which counties will have the lucky 15 winners.

Be sure to have your phone handy in case the California Department of Public Health (CDPH) calls. Two winners from round one of the Vax for the Win lottery lost their chance at $50,000 after several unsuccessful attempts were made to contact them. One was from San Diego County and another from Santa Clara County.

Now, someone from Sacramento County is up for one of the prizes. Another person from Monterey was also an alternate for a $50,000 prize, and they have already successfully claimed their cash.

CDPH has said winners will have 96 hours to claim their prize, after which the lottery will move on to an alternate. This will be the last drawing of 15 winners for a $50,000 prize before with ten people who are at least partially vaccinated will be chosen to split a $15 million grand prize.

Meet Tony, one of the $50k #VaxFTW winners who still can’t believe he won! 🏆



More $50k winners will be picked on 6/11. 💥



$1.5 MILLION winners will be picked on 6/15 as CA fully reopens. 💥



Get vaccinated now to be be in the drawing for cash prizes! https://t.co/AJLQxKLZZq pic.twitter.com/jdqJDdi83P — Office of the Governor of California (@CAgovernor) June 10, 2021

Not sure how to enter the lottery? All residents age 12 and over who are at least partially vaccinated are automatically eligible for the two June drawings.

“Getting every eligible Californian vaccinated is how we bring our state roaring back from this pandemic,” Newsom said in a press release about the Vax for the Win program.

