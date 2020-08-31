California bill prompted by Bryant crash photos advances

Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva told news media that eight deputies allegedly took or shared graphic photos of the scene and he ordered the images deleted

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California legislation prompted by the helicopter crash that killed Kobe Bryant and eight others would make it a misdemeanor for first responders to take unauthorized photos of deceased people at the scene of an accident or crime.

Assemblyman Mike A. Gibpson says Monday the bill sponsored by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department was approved by the state Assembly and Senate and has been sent to Gov. Gavin Newsom for consideration.

After the Jan. 26 crash, Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva told news media that eight deputies allegedly took or shared graphic photos of the scene and he ordered the images deleted.