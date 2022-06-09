x
How to prepare for potential rotating power outages in California

With an unprecedented heat wave and concern for rolling outages, here's how people can stay prepared.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Charging cellphones and keeping extra batteries handy are just a couple of the ways that PG&E recommends preparing for potential outages.

The words of advice come as California combats a record heat wave that has been straining the power grid and ushering calls for conservation.

There are a number of things you can do at home to prepare for rotating power outages:

  • Buying nonperishable foods
  • Checking in with your doctor, especially if you use a device needing power or have medication needing refrigeration
  • Make sure your carbon monoxide detector is functioning properly
  • Pre-cool your home in the morning to use less air conditioning during the day

In the event of an outage, PG&E officials tell ABC10 residents should keep refrigerators closed and avoid using candles due to the fire risk.

While a refrigerator can keep food cold up to four hours after shutting down, a full freezer can maintain its temperature for 48 hours.

