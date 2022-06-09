How to prepare for potential rotating power outages in California

With an unprecedented heat wave and concern for rolling outages, here's how people can stay prepared.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Charging cellphones and keeping extra batteries handy are just a couple of the ways that PG&E recommends preparing for potential outages.

The words of advice come as California combats a record heat wave that has been straining the power grid and ushering calls for conservation.

There are a number of things you can do at home to prepare for rotating power outages:

Buying nonperishable foods

Checking in with your doctor, especially if you use a device needing power or have medication needing refrigeration

Make sure your carbon monoxide detector is functioning properly

Pre-cool your home in the morning to use less air conditioning during the day

In the event of an outage, PG&E officials tell ABC10 residents should keep refrigerators closed and avoid using candles due to the fire risk.

While a refrigerator can keep food cold up to four hours after shutting down, a full freezer can maintain its temperature for 48 hours.

READ MORE: How to respond to a Flex Alert related to extreme heat