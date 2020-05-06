California Legislature, governor at odds over budget deficit

Newsom is more willing to make budget cuts to things like public education and health care services if the federal government doesn't send the state more money.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California lawmakers and Gov. Gavin Newsom do not agree yet on how to close the state's $54.3 billion budget deficit.

Lawmakers met with administration officials on Thursday in a public hearing to discuss their plans.

Newsom is more willing to make permanent budget cuts to things like public education and health care services if the federal government does not send the state more money. But state lawmakers want to avoid those cuts by delaying some of the state's spending.

Newsom said on Thursday budget negotiations are in a good place. Lawmakers have scheduled a vote on the budget for June 15.

