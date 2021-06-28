California budget looks back to a time before pandemic

The budget reverses the spending cuts approved last year at the outset of the pandemic.

CALIFORNIA, USA — California lawmakers are preparing to vote on a nearly $263 billion operating budget.

The new spending plan give rebates of up to $1,100 to most taxpaying adults. It will also eventually pay for every 4-year-old to go to kindergarten for free.

The budget reverses the spending cuts approved last year at the outset of the pandemic. It also sets aside $25 billion in reserves.

Some Republicans are objecting to a proposed tax increase on businesses with more than 500 employees to pay for the clean up of hazardous waste sites. The budget would eliminate the tax on businesses with fewer than 100 workers.

