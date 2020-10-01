SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Gov. Gavin Newsom wants to provide $20,000 stipends for teachers at a high needs schools and extend health care to older low-income immigrants in the country illegally.

It's part of the $329 billion budget he proposed Friday. The Democratic governor is seeking a continued progressive agenda.

His proposal increases spending by about $5 billion, but also boosts state reserves for any economic downturn.

His teacher incentives alone would eat up $100 million.

His immigration proposal would provide health care for 27,000 older low-income immigrants who are in the country illegally.

