Pandemic's uneven impact highlight California budget issue

Gov. Newsom already announced, as part of his budget proposal, low-income Californians with annual incomes of less than $30,000 would get a $600 payment.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California Gov. Gavin Newsom is preparing to reveal his state budget proposal.

Newsom's first budget included a $21.5 billion surplus. His second budget had a $54.3 billion shortfall. This year, Newsom must navigate a coronavirus pandemic that has had an uneven impact on the state's economy.

California's revenue collections have increased despite the pandemic because the state's tax code relies on wealthy earners who have been less affected. The result is what the nonpartisan Legislative Analyst's Office calls a one-time budget windfall of about $26 billion.

Earlier this week, and as part of his budget proposal, Newsom announced low-income Californians with annual incomes of less than $30,000 would get a $600 payment from the state. The pool of eligible people includes some undocumented immigrants who file taxes with the state. Roughly 4 million people would be eligible for the payment, for a total state cost of $2.4 billion.

The governor said that the state would be basing this stimulus off of the Earned Income Tax Credit program that has already seen nearly $1.2 billion go to families in need.

Newsom is also asking the Legislature to extend a moratorium on evictions. In August 2020, the Governor and Legislature enacted AB 3088, which protected residents from evictions until Jan. 31, 2021, as part of a public health measure during the pandemic. Under this proposal, California renters who are experiencing financial hardship related to the pandemic and pay at least 25% of their monthly rent cannot be evicted for unpaid rent.

