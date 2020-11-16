Experts, owners question California business shutdown policy

Business owners say the policy is not fair and some medical experts say they have a point.

SAN FRANCISCO — California's coronavirus cases are surging and health officials say social gatherings and people not wearing masks or keeping their distance are fueling the rise. Yet it's businesses that are paying the price in the form of revenue-sapping restrictions.

Business owners say that's not fair and some medical experts say they have a point.

Dr. Peter Chin-Hong, a professor who specializes in infectious diseases at the University of California, San Francisco, said restrictions targeting entire classes of businesses aren't very fine-tuned and don't address specific activities that are driving the increase.

For the full story, click HERE.