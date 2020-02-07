Watch live: Newsom provides an update on the state’s response to coronavirus

Gov. Newsom is expected to discuss the state's recent surge in coronavirus cases throughout the state.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California's mood has gone from optimistic to sour as coronavirus cases and hospitalizations rise heading into the July 4th weekend.

Gov. Gavin Newsom has ordered bars and indoor restaurant dining closed in most of the state, many beaches are off limits, and he's imploring Californians to avoid holiday gatherings with family and friends. Since Memorial Day, California has gone from a coronavirus success story to a cautionary tale.

Health experts say the change was a combination of a populace made complacent by positive trends, the rapid reopening of businesses and the late adoption of a mandatory mask rule.

At Wednesday's press conference, Newsom ordered a three-week closure of bars and indoor operations of restaurants and certain other businesses in 19 counties throughout the state.

Enforcement of the rollback will be handled by multi-agency strike teams, including Alcoholic Beverage Control (ABC), California Occupational Safety and Health Administration (CalOSHA), the Department of Business Oversight, the Department of Consumer Affairs, and the California Highway Patrol (CHP).

California has confirmed close to 223,000 infections, a nearly 50% increase over two weeks ago that has been driven in part by the state's ability to test more people. But more concerning for state officials is the steady growth in coronavirus-related hospitalizations.