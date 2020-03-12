California COVID-19 surge could lead to new stay-home order

California reported more than 20,000 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020, shattering the previous record of 18,350 cases just a week ago.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California’s governor is considering placing nearly all of the state’s 40 million residents under a tough stay-at-home order amid fears that a staggering coronavirus surge could overwhelm the hospital system within weeks.

Gov. Gavin Newsom warned this week that he may take “drastic" action. On Wednesday, California broke its record for new coronavirus cases reported in a single day. The state reported 20,759 new cases on Wednesday, shattering the previous record of more than 18,350 set just last week.

A record 8,500 people are in the hospital. The state has fewer than 2,000 intensive care unit beds available, and officials have said they may be filled by Christmas unless the virus spread slows.

The numbers reflect an alarming surge of new cases in the nation's most populous state that has Gov. Gavin Newsom considering a new stay-at-home order during the crucial holiday shopping season. Newsom is still isolating in his Sacramento-area home after three of his children were exposed to the virus. He did not hold a news conference on Wednesday.

But he said earlier in the week he was considering drastic measures. Overall, California has reported more than 1.2 million COVID-19 cases and more than 19,300 deaths.

