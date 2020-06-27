California correctional officer dies in highway crash

High Desert State Prison Correctional Officer Richard Bianchi , 53, died Thursday in a single-car crash on Highway 44.

SUSANVILLE, Calif. — A prison correctional officer was killed in an early morning car crash Thursday, according to the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR).

High Desert State Prison (HDSP)Correctional Officer Richard Bianchi was on his way to provide hospital coverage at a Redding Hospital when he was involved in a single-car crash on Highway 44, according to CDCR. The California Highway Patrol (CHP) found Bianchi's overturned state vehicle four miles east of Old Station Road near Redding. Bianchi was pronounced dead at the scene.

"Our sincerest condolences are extended to the Bianchi family, friends, and loved ones," said Jason Pickett, HDSP acting ward. "Correctional Officer Bianchi was a consummate professional and an excellent member of the HDSP team."

Bianchi, 53, joined CDCR in 2010 and began working with the High Desert State Prison in 2011.

He is survived by his wife and two adult children.

